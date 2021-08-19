State officials are pushing for more blood donations and volunteers

They say having a safe and adequate blood supply is essential for public health and safety

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and medical professionals of several blood banks joined together Monday to push for more people to donate blood.

"Blood donations are a critical and integral part of health care delivery, and many people who have major surgeries or find themselves in trauma, car accidents, natural disasters or have chronic illnesses may need blood transfusions," said Dr. Denise Johnson, the Department of Health's acting physician general.

The problem, officials say, is there has been a significant decrease in blood supply.

Dr. Joseph Kiss, medical director for the Vitalant Blood Center, says there has been a 50% decrease in the last 10 years.

Kiss says the COVID-19 pandemic has not made it any easier.

"Collecting and processing blood during COVID has been very difficult due to the measures that we've been required to take to ensure the safety of our donors, and our workforce," said Kiss. "Some of our donation collections are at corporate entities or schools -- schools were out. None of those partners to achieve a safe blood supply were available during this whole time."

The trend has also impacted the shortage of specific types of blood.

"Currently, in western Pennsylvania, our Type-O supply is less than two days, that's not much of a cushion to provide a safe blood supply," said Kiss.

Some people may be hesitant about donating blood, with reports of new COVID-19 case counts and the spread of the Delta variant.

Dr. Kip Kuttner, medical director and vice president of the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, says blood centers across the state now have enhanced cleaning measures.

"We clean beds more frequently, we clean walls if somebody has been in the blood center that has been diagnosed with COVID," he said.

Kuttner says these measures are so safe that even those who are unvaccinated heading in to donate blood will not be affected as greatly as they would be by going to a grocery store.

Kuttner says administrators will not differentiate donors in regard to their vaccination status and so far they have not seen any issues in the blood of recipients.

FOX43 will have its very own blood drive Thursday, August 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Penn State York Campus.