PA House Speaker discusses maternal health in Scranton

Joanna McClinton was part of a panel discussion on maternal health at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was in Scranton today, to discuss health care.

The democrat from Philadelphia also toured the Maternal Family Health Services Center in Scranton to learn more about what's being done to help pregnant women.

"Maternal mortality is very high for women of color all across America, and Pennsylvania is no exception. So I'm here to learn about what types of training is being provided to the medical students." McClinton said.