The student attends classes at University Park but doesn't live on campus.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed that a student at Penn State University has tested positive for monkeypox.

The student attends classes at University Park but doesn't live on campus.

School officials say the student tested positive on Saturday and has been seen by health care providers, and is currently isolating.

Do you have questions about monkeypox? Find answers to the most commonly asked questions about monkeypox here: https://t.co/ZTbM3tTf1l pic.twitter.com/8iirs6yCLZ — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 16, 2022