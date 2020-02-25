Looking for a Medicare plan that costs less and gives you more, including Rx coverage?

Consider the four “Cs” when looking at your coverage options.

Choosing a Medicare plan that’s right for you is an important decision each year.

Consider the four “Cs” when looking at your coverage options:

Coverage: Look for plans that limit your out-of-pocket costs and consider the added value you’ll receive with a Medicare Advantage plan, such as Geisinger Gold, which may include additional benefits such as dental, vision and hearing.

Cost: Be sure you find the right plan that balances your out-of-pocket costs, premiums, and deductibles.

Convenience: Select a plan whose network includes the doctors and pharmacies you know and trust.

Customer service: If you need help, you need an insurance plan who will be there for you.

With a Geisinger Gold plan, managing your health is a whole lot easier, and less expensive. It gives you all the benefits you need in a single plan. That includes medical, hospital and prescription drug coverage, plus valuable extras — and a limit on out-of-pocket expenses. You can see doctors and specialists from our list of over 29,000 providers — without a referral. You also have your choice of a number of top-rated hospitals, right where you live. And if you want to save on prescription drugs, our Part D coverage can help. With generic drug copays as low as $0.



We’re local, nonprofit and here to help. Many companies offer Medicare plans, but Geisinger is headquartered right here in Pennsylvania — not thousands of miles away. And Geisinger is a nonprofit organization. We’re here to serve our members, not corporate shareholders. And it makes a difference.

Ready to get started? Request a call from Geisinger Gold Medicare Advisors or talk to them today at 1-800-482-8163 (TTY: 711), Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and HMO SNP plans are offered by Geisinger Health Plan/Geisinger Indemnity Insurance Company, health plans with a Medicare contract.

Continued enrollment in Geisinger Gold depends on annual contract renewal. Y0032_19255_2_M Accepted 9/16/19

This story is sponsored by Geisinger.