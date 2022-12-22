Geisinger offering culinary medicine classes — Healthwatch 16

Culinary medicine combines the art of cooking with the science of nutrition. Geisinger is now offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes.

DANVILLE, Pa. — When you think of Geisinger, you probably think of its hospitals, but the health system is much more than that. Geisinger offers culinary medicine classes along with its many other programs.

"Bringing science and then fun of cooking together, along with a really nice framework and background of the Mediterranean diet and culinary medicine," explained Stacy Coolbaugh, Geisinger's director of clinical nutrition.

Coolbaugh says while Geisinger's culinary medicine program has been around for about three years, cooking classes are now offered at a teaching kitchen near Selinsgrove.

For people who live close by, the four classes can be taken in person. For everyone else, there is a virtual option.

"Out of the comforts of your own home, no matter where you live, if you can turn your camera on and cook in your own kitchen, we can all connect and go through the same curriculum together and learn about the Mediterranean diet and culinary medicine."

The Mediterranean diet consists of vegetables, meats, nuts, whole grains, seafood, and healthy oils and fats.

"It has the most evidence-based background and literature study on it. It's very healthy for overall cardiovascular health. It's sustainable, and it's also affordable for an eating pattern."

The classes are free and open to the public. Click here to register.