Staying safe this summer | Healthwatch 16

From first aid kits to drinking enough fluids, Geisinger has plenty of summer safety tips.

Example video title will go here for this video

DANVILLE, Pa. — Summer is a great time to enjoy the outdoors, but unfortunately, it's also a busy time for emergency rooms.

According to Geisinger, trauma is 100% preventable, and it's all about making good choices.

It's important to stay hydrated with water and sports drinks, especially since children are spending more time outside.

"If you're working up a sweat, you've got to take at least ten gulps of water or some kind of a fluid every 20 minutes while you're out there sweating," said Deborah Erdman, Geisinger Outreach Injury Prevention Trauma Coordinator. "And that goes for adults also. And with the older folks, it's more like 20 gulps of water because it's staying hydrated."

According to Erdman, if you stop sweating and have a bad headache, it could be a sign of heat stroke.

You need to cool down quickly.

"We say don't put them in a cold shower or cold tub, but tepid water to start to cool your body down," Erdman said.

While you're out and about this summer, make sure you have an appropriate first aid kit with larger dressings.

"Ace wraps will hold those dressings in place. Having some antibiotic ointment or antiseptic wipes, sprays, those kinds of things," added Erdman.

And when it comes to swimming, keep an eye on children.

"Kids can go under very quickly and very quietly and not be seen or heard. This is where we see a lot of drownings, especially in the little ones," said Erdman.

And when it comes to riding bicycles, everyone should wear a helmet.