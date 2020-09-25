Healthwatch 16: Komen Greater PA Race for the Cure

This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants have been walking and running on their own through the month of September to get their miles in.

SCRANTON, Pa. — As with so many events and fundraisers this year, the Komen Race for the Cure isn't going to look at all like it has in years past.

Scranton's event on Saturday is virtual this year: the 30th annual Komen Greater PA Race for the Cure.

There's always a great turnout on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton.

Traditionally, runners and walkers take to the streets all at once in a big and very pink event. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants have been walking and running on their own through the month of September to get their miles in.

But what hasn't changed is the importance of the money raised, some by the very survivors and forever fighters the race will help.

We spoke with this year's honorary chair about her passion, which is breast cancer research. She loves sharing her story so others might benefit.

"As a breast cancer survivor, thriver, fighter, whatever you want to call us, I'd like to share where I've been and where I'm going," Judi Mozeleski said. "When you're in a tough situation, you can't wish yourself well. You need more than that. But to try and stay well you have to focus on the well."

You may remember Judi Mozeleski We introduced you to her a few weeks ago. She's fought three bouts of cancer in 30 years and is still fighting today. Judi says Komen has helped her a great deal over the years and getting her story out allowed her to meet her fundraising goal. We wish her luck with raising even more.