Safety is the key to enjoying summer

Summer is finally here and the hot weather means people spending more time outdoors and more emergency room visits.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — The emergency room is always a busy place at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital. In fact, the ER expanded in January to help with the growing need.

"We expanded from a nine-bed unit to an 18-bed unit, fast-tracking a lot of things that people are going to find very convenient, should they need emergency care."

Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick is Associate Chief Medical Officer at Geisinger. He says this is especially helpful since emergency visits tend to increase in the summer.

"We see a growing number of injuries and outdoor activities that would lead to using the emergency department, so our volumes do peak in July and August."

Since people tend to spend more time outside, the summer brings high temperatures, insect bites, and sun exposure.

Dr. Fitzpatrick shares some tips to stay safe:

"Stay well hydrated, stay covered with a good hat and sunscreen and appropriate clothing. We especially would like people to take care of those who are most vulnerable, those who are very young, and the elderly population."

And Dr. Fitzpatrick says if you go on vacation, make sure to pack everything you might need.

"It's a new environment for you and your family. You may want to make sure you have your medications and those things that you need to maintain good health while on vacation."

Dr. Fitzpatrick says above all, use common sense.

Enjoy yourself this summer, but enjoy responsibly.