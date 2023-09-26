PCOS Awareness Month

PCOS- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome- affects one in ten women.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, is the most common reproductive disorder affecting women of childbearing age. It's estimated that around ten percent of women in the United States have PCOS.

“The signals that the brain has to send to the ovary in order for the ovary to develop an egg, release it on a regular basis and the hormonal machinery that goes along with it, that's what's not working." Said Dr Jennifer Gell.

Dr. Gell is Director of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Geisinger. She treats women with PCOS and says it is the leading cause of female infertility. The main symptom is irregular periods, as the body is not ovulating.

"Women can have signs of excess male hormones, so that's another clinical symptom. Body hair in the middle of your chest, middle of your belly. A lot of women struggle with obesity with this.” She said.

Dr. Gell says treatment for PCOS comes down to what the patient is trying to achieve. For women who are not trying to become pregnant, and the main concern is irregular periods, treatment could be birth control pills or an IUD.

“Typically, treatment ends up for those women who are trying to get pregnant, being fertility drugs to induce ovulation."