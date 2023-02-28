Ear, nose, and throat issues affect lots of kids | Healthwatch 16

In this Healthwatch 16 report, Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spoke with a family from Berwick familiar with Geisinger's Pediatric ENT department.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Four active, young boys keep Dave and Gena Zeitler of Berwick on their toes. About two years ago, Brody, age 7, was playing football when one of his brothers fell on top of him.

"He stood up and said he couldn't see, so it ended up being that he needed an emergency surgery. He broke the orbital bone in this eye," Gena recalled.

That's when the Zeitler family met Dr. Jeremy Mock at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital. Dr. Mock is a pediatric ear, nose, and throat specialist.

"Some of the muscles around his eye were trapped in the fracture, and we were able to go in, repair that, and in doing that, I think he's seeing really well and back to normal," Dr. Mock said.

Dr. Mock fixed the fracture and saved Brody's vision.

"Not himself, wouldn't stand up, wouldn't open his eyes. When he came out of the surgery, it was amazing because he was finally himself again," Dave Zeitler said.

February is "Kids ENT Health Month." Dr. Mock says ear, nose, and throat issues affect a lot of children.

"If you start asking around, you probably know families with kids who have ear tubes or have had their tonsils removed. While that's kind of our bread and butter, it does get a little more complicated than that."

Geisinger says ear, nose, and throat disorders are some of the primary reasons children visit the doctor.