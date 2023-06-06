How to handle seasonal allergies

The recent dry spell can make allergies worse.

As the days get longer and the weather gets hotter, you'll probably want to spend more time outside. But for people with seasonal allergies, being outside this time of year can be downright miserable. According to allergy specialists at Geisinger, right now the main culprit is grass pollen.

"What people are actually allergic to are the wind-pollinated trees and grasses and not the pretty flowers that bees may pollinate in a different way," Dr. David Anmuth said.

Dr. David Anmuth is an Allergist and Immunologist at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. He is seeing many patients with allergy symptoms.

"Most people have congestion, itchy eyes, itchy nose, itchy throat, coughing, sneezing, all of the above that you might associate with typical allergy-like symptoms," Dr. Anmuth said.

According to Dr. Anmuth, the recent dry spell can make allergies worse, as pollen levels are typically higher in dry weather. There are different levels of treatment for allergies. While many people do fine with taking an antihistamine, others may need something stronger, like a steroid nasal spray or even allergy shots.

"Instead of covering it with a medicine, you treat the root cause to stop the symptoms from coming each year," Dr. Anmuth said.