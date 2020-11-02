Healthwatch 16: Advances in knee replacement

A woman from Luzerne County says having two working knees is all she wanted, and finally, she has them.

DANVILLE, Pa. — When you have knee pain, you have everywhere pain: walking, running, standing, steps. Knee pain changes the way you do everything. Just ask 64-year-old Patricia Matthews from Luzerne. She's had a lifelong battle with arthritis, and years ago, had her first knee replacement surgery.

"(1994) I had the left knee replaced. Everything worked, it was great, day one it was great," she recalled.

Fast forward to about five years ago when Patricia had her right knee replaced. She says that surgery wasn't as successful.

"I can't even bend my knee to get in a ride at Knoebels with my granddaughter. I can't bend it enough to get in the ride!"

She says doctor after doctor after doctor told her there wasn't much more they could do. Then she heard from Dr. David Maish.

"He said, 'I'd like to take over your case. How far away are you?' I said, 'About an hour 20 minutes.' He said, 'How soon can you be here?' I said, 'give me an hour and 20 minutes!'"

Dr. Maish is an orthopedic surgeon and chief of adult reconstruction at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. He tells us there have been incredible improvements in the field of reconstructing and replacing joints.

"When I started, my teachers would have people come in on Monday, and they'd leave on Saturday. They had pain and problems; their recoveries were much longer. Twenty percent of the time, they'd need a blood transfusion," said Dr. Maish.

And now, in 2020, Dr. Maish said, "I operated on one of my teacher's wives. She had a hip replacement on a Monday, left the same day, and was walking without a cane or walker three days later."

Dr. Maish attributes the improvements to better bleeding control during surgery and better pain control techniques after surgery.

Patricia's revision surgery last summer was a success. She left the hospital in a day and is glad she didn't give up.

"I don't want to slow down. I don't want to be told that I'm old, and I'd better just deal with the pain."