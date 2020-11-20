Resources to help with Medicare open enrollment

We're in the middle of Medicare open enrollment, an annual period to sign up for, or make changes to, your Medicare plan.

SCRANTON, Pa. — We're in the middle of Medicare open enrollment, an annual period to sign up for, or make changes to, your Medicare plan.

It all can be very confusing, but there are a number of resources out there to help you, including at Geisinger.

Liz and Rick DeStefano, both in their mid-60's, are from Scranton.

They enjoy their time at one of Geisinger's 65 Forward facilities.

"It's my second family. It's our second family. They really treat us with dignity and respect. They're keeping us healthy," said Liz DeStefano.

But recently they found another benefit. They were able to go over their Medicare plans with Medicare Advisor Crystal Kominski.

The annual open enrollment period is going on now, through December 7th.

"One of the most important things is, every year coverages can change," said Medical Sales Manager, Crystal Kominski. "It's important to review your plan to make sure your plan is best for you. Copays can change, deductibles can change, networks can change and formularies can change."

Medicare advisors are available to help you any way you'd like: you can speak to someone over the phone. Or they'll meet with you in person if you're comfortable with that. Advisors are also on-site at 65 Forward locations.

Because Rick is diabetic, he was interested in a new Geisinger Gold insulin benefit, ensuring that members pay no more than 35-dollars per month on select insulins.

"Our prescriptions are on auto-delivery. They know when we'll need a prescription. They send us a 3 month supply of whatever we're on," said Liz.

If you have Medicare questions, there's still time to check into your options. Crystal suggests talking to an expert who can help you through it.

"You certainly want to make sure that your doctors are still in-network, your prescription drugs are covered, and you have the best plan for your particular situation."