Pediatric infusion center helping patients – Healthwatch 16

When children in our area need IV therapy, they might be seen at the Janet Weis Children's Hospital's Pediatric Infusion Center in Danville.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A number of illnesses can be treated with infusion therapy, also known as IV therapy. It's an efficient way of giving medication. Last April, the Janet Weis Children's Hospital at Geisinger opened its Pediatric Infusion Center in Danville.

"It's a more efficient flow. The nurses are able to schedule the patients for follow-up visits and really provide excellent care to those requiring infusions," said Bieonkia Lesho, R.N.

Prior to this facility opening, pediatric patients requiring infusions were seen at a clinic. Nurses say this is more private and convenient for patients.

"Different intervals, different times throughout the day, but we can service up to six patients per day with four different beds," said Cali Camden, L.P.N.

Currently, chemotherapy is the only infusion not given here.

"We can administer blood products. We can do antibiotics, IV hydration, monoclonal antibodies," Lesho said.

So far, the pediatric infusion center has received a lot of positive feedback.

"People seem to really like the infusion center. It's much cozier for patients while they're here," Camden added.

The Pediatric Infusion Center at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital is currently open three days a week, with plans to increase access.

Watch more Healthwatch 16 stories on YouTube.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.