Healthwatch 16: New LIFE Geisinger facility

In Luzerne County, a new LIFE Geisinger facility opened last week that will allow staff there to serve a lot more clients.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — LIFE Geisinger is a program that provides day care and many other services for those 55 and older.

The new LIFE Geisinger is on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. The program moved from its much smaller home inside the Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre hospital, a few blocks away.

Beverly Smith from Edwardsville liked the old center. She loves this new one.

"It's pretty nice, a lot of things to do, you know?" Smith said. "Bingo is one of them, exercise."

LIFE Geisinger is an adult day care program that provides a number of services, such as transportation to and from the facility. There's a gym and therapy room and a full clinic where a medical team can handle a number of issues.

Outreach and enrollment coordinator Marquene Klimchok knows that the social aspect is just as important.

"The depression and anxiety that go hand in hand with isolation is great with all of us, especially for our seniors."

Klimchok says the former facility, open for about five years, could accommodate 50 people. This more spacious center that opened just last week can accommodate 150.

The need for these services in Luzerne County, she notes, is great and growing.

"We've expanded our services, and our hope is to really just be able to continue to build and grow the program and bring the medical care, the physical and occupational therapy care, and also the social and recreational which is so important," Klimchok said.

Patricia Yocum has been coming for about three years. She says the food is good, and getting to be with her friends is even better.