Healthwatch 16: Keeping seniors connected

During this coronavirus pandemic, seniors are going digital.

Area health care providers have had to get creative when it comes to making sure their senior patients are physically well, not to mention mentally active and socially engaged.

"They were coming to our program sometimes five times a week. The socialization aspect is something we've tried to focus on in a different way now," said Marquene Klimchok. Life Geisinger. "We've sent home some packets, everything from puzzles to poetry contests, different kinds of inspirational readings. We're also making phone calls to our folks.

"We were already caring for seniors in their home. Many were already dealing with isolation and food insecurity. Unfortunately, with COVID-19 that has been amplified." said Dr. Anthony Wylie, Geisinger at Home. "We're actually able to do a unique telemedicine model that involves having one of our team members with them at home, so you can do a complete chronic or acute visit right at home and I can hear it on a set of headphones and observe that on my end."