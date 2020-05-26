Healthwatch 16: Guidance for businesses reopening

Geisinger launches an online resource center aimed at helping businesses preparing to reopen.

Some counties in our viewing area have already started the reopening process.

Others will get there in the next few weeks.

And Geisinger Health System recognizes that there's a lot of information to sort through when it comes to businesses allowing employees or even customers back through their doors.

Businesses of all kinds in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are headed towards various stages of reopening if they haven't opened already.

But health officials know there's a lot to think about when it comes to keeping employees and customers safe.

"It was an effort to take all of that information and there's so much information out there, which is great - but we wanted to pare it down to the meaningful information employers are looking for," said Allison Hess.

Hess is Vice President of Health at the Geisinger Steele Institute for Health Innovation.

She wanted to get the word out about the Business Resource Hub, an online resource center, that Geisinger just launched.

Managed by a health and wellness team, it's meant to provide the latest guidance to employers out there who need it.

She says they're asked often about equipment, screenings, and logistics of how to set up their workplaces to account for more space in between workers.

"This is a continuously evolving resource. So we'll continue as more resources become available or as employers ask more questions, we'll be able to continue to update that."

The hub includes frequently asked questions, best practices, how to screen employees, signage on hand washing and social distancing, and more.

Virtual consultations are also available.

The goal is to minimize everyone's exposure to COVID-19 as the state starts getting back to business.

To find more information about those resources for businesses, here's a link that explains everything: