Healthwatch 16: Going mobile in Snyder County

Geisinger is bringing care into rural communities with its Mobile Health Services bus.

BEAVER SPRINGS, Pa. — Tuesdays are busy days at the Middlecreek Community Center in Beaver Springs. The parking lot is full, but it's hard to miss the Geisinger bus.

"We use it this particular day because we have our Silver Sneakers group on Tuesdays, and we have our food distribution program, which brings a lot of people in here," said Michael Bobb, the center's executive director.

The Mobile Health Services bus is there every Tuesday as a way to bring laboratory collection services into Beaver Springs, a rural community in Snyder County.

"Found that there's really no other Geisinger access in this community and worked with them on proposing bringing our services directly to the community," said Geisinger's Kenneth Smeal.

The bus allows people to receive care without traveling long distances to clinics.

This is helpful to Eva Hurliman of Beavertown, who does not drive as much as she used to.

"I was very impressed with the facilities," Hurliman said. "We feel isolated here. It's nice to have this nearby."

The program started in June with a limited number of patients. Geisinger says numbers increased as the weeks went on.

"There's no real other access in this community, so this has been very beneficial for them, and we're hearing this every time we're out here," Smeal said.

Services include blood draws and urine samples. No appointment is needed, and you do not need to be a Geisinger patient to use the facility.

All aboard the Mobile Health Services bus, Beaver Springs! See the care that the 41-foot clinical unit is bringing to a community near you. https://geisinger.cc/3vjfJj7 Posted by Geisinger on Tuesday, July 26, 2022