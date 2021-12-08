Healthwatch 16: Geisinger awarded for keeping it clean

Cleanliness was on the minds of pretty much everyone during the pandemic, especially those who work in health care.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The pandemic was a challenging time for everyone who worked in health care, but the Environmental Services Team (EVS) at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton did more than hold the frontline of cleanliness over the last 16 months; they excelled at it.

GCMC recently received a prestigious honor from the Association for the Health Care Environment, for all their hard work keeping things clean.

"We know during this time that it's critical for us to have a clean environment, so people are coming into an environment that's been disinfected and sanitized. We have the proper chemicals to kill everything that comes across, whether it's bacteria, whether it's fungi, any type of organism that comes across," said David Leo, environmental director for Geisinger's northeast region.

The organization typically awards three hospitals,

one for bed sizes of 100 or less,

one for 249 to 500,

and one for 500 and above.

GCMC fell in the middle category.

"There's award-winning health care across every discipline within this organization and it's right here in your backyard," Leo said.

Edwin Ortiz is one of the operation managers at GCMC, and he's proud of what the EVS team accomplished.

"One of the things they looked at in this award was overall turn times, how quickly we can get a room turned over, cleaned and disinfected and ready for the next patient," Ortiz explained.

It certainly helps patients feel more comfortable while they're hospitalized here.

"I think that it makes patients feel at ease that we're going to come to their room each day. We also leave a cleaning card in the room when we're leaving. It has our office number on it, so they can call from their patient phone in the hospital," said Amanda Sweet, an environmental services supervisor.

The national honor even bumped GCMC up from a one-star to a three-star hospital.

"There's nothing more I can stress is how clean we try to maintain our hospitals and make sure that everybody that comes into our facilities don't have to worry about what's going on here, cleaning-wise because we are providing a safe environment for everyone," Ortiz said.

This is the second time in three years that GCMC has won the award, and because there were so many safety measures in place this past year, this honor means so much more to the team responsible for keeping everyone safe.