Healthwatch 16: Geisinger 65 Forward helping patients, caregivers

In this Healthwatch 16 report, Nikki Krize explains how Geisinger 's 65 Forward is helping a couple cope after a cancer diagnosis.

KULPMONT, Pa. — Mary Snyder of Kulpmont recently had her world turned upside down, finding out her husband Lewis has leukemia after surviving lung cancer.

"In August, he would have been five years cancer-free, and then this came upon us, so it was pretty shocking."

After the cancer diagnosis, the Snyders found their spousal roles reversed. Mary became her husband's caretaker, a role she was not used to. But in September, Geisinger 65 Forward opened outside Shamokin. Mary's husband encouraged her to check out the programs.

"As soon as I hit the front door, it was a nice welcome from them."

Several times a week, Mary and other patients come to Geisinger 65 Forward to work out, make crafts, and socialize.

"It's really beneficial for patients like Mary who have loved ones that they're caring for," said Dr. Thomas Hood, a physician with Geisinger 65 Forward. "It adds a lot to their day. It's really important for them to be able to step away from that and just take care of themselves so they can take care of their families."

In addition to her physical health, Mary says the programs are great for her mental health. She takes care of her husband at home, and this is her way of taking care of herself.

"I come to class, and it's all relieved. As soon as you come in the front door, I can't explain it enough. It's just the best stress reliever you can have. If you need someone to talk to, they're here."

Dr. Hood tells Newswatch 16 it's important for patients like Mary to keep their own health in mind while caring for loved ones.

"As they start coming in and using the programs, you kind of see them start to open up and become more vibrant and enjoying things more. It's nice to see," Dr. Hood said.

"It's so meaningful here," Mary added." I'm glad it's here for me."

Geisinger 65 Forward even helps with transportation. For more information on these programs and to find a location near you, click here.