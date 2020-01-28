Healthwatch 16: Rapid Flu Test

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — So you don’t feel well — body aches, fever, congestion, the works. Is it the flu or is it something that isn’t, but fe...

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- So you don't feel well -- body aches, fever, congestion, the works. Is it the flu or is it something that isn't, but feels like it? Finding out quickly is important, both for you and those in contact with you. There's a test that can do that.

It's the time of year when it seems everyone knows someone dealing with an illness. Coughing, sneezing, sore throats, headache, and fatigue, fever, even nausea -- there's a lot going around.

But the experts at Geisinger Careworks Pottsville say it's important to figure out whether those symptoms signal the presence of the actual flu virus.

‘Viral infections have to run its course. But it's highly contagious, so if you don't get treated in the appropriate amount of time, you could pass it on," said Stephanie Coreia, an LPN with Geisinger Careworks Pottsville.

Coreia says the season started slow, but they're starting to see more cases of Influenza A and B, with B being more prevalent. Officials note that so far, in our viewing area, Schuylkill County is hardest hit by flu, followed by Monroe.

To find out if what's got you really is the flu, officials use the rapid flu test. Coreia showed us how it works.

“Medical officials take a nose swab, then put it in this machine. The swab test itself isn't new," she said. “It was always a swab test, but it would get sent out to a lab. Here, we do the nasal swab, and we get the result in half an hour.”

Not only will they know whether it's flu, but they'll also know what strain they're dealing with.

If the person who came in for the test did so within 48 hours of having symptoms, there are prescriptions they can get to lessen the impact of the flu. And perhaps more importantly, they'll know to give themselves some time to rest and not be in public.

“If you can catch it early on, with the flu, you can get medication, and hopefully that will speed up your recovery, and you'll know not to pass it on to anybody else," said Coreia.