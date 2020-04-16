Healthwatch 16: Facts about masks

DANVILLE, Pa. — "There are a lot of different types of masks that vary in their effectiveness. a lot of you are familiar with the N95. The idea of that is to filter out very tiny particles. We do ask that these are reserved for those who work in the healthcare industry," said Dr. Alison Brodginski, NE director of infectious diseases for Geisinger.
"The Level 1 mask is a cloth mask with loops around the back of the ears. Then there are other types of masks like a bandana. The important thing to remember is that we want you to not expose someone else to viral particles," said Dr. Brodginski.
"The CDC recommends that the mask has several layers. It has an awesome website that shows you how to make a mask yourself, there are sewing methods and non-sewing methods," the doctor said. "They're a good reminder not to touch your face, not to touch your mucus membranes, which are your nose, your eyes, and mouth."
RELATED: Gerrity's customers must wear masks
RELATED: 6th grader making and donating masks