Healthwatch 16: Facts about masks

A Geisinger infectious disease specialist provides information about different kinds of masks and how effective they really are.

DANVILLE, Pa. — "There are a lot of different types of masks that vary in their effectiveness. a lot of you are familiar with the N95. The idea of that is to filter out very tiny particles. We do ask that these are reserved for those who work in the healthcare industry," said Dr. Alison Brodginski, NE director of infectious diseases for Geisinger.

"The Level 1 mask is a cloth mask with loops around the back of the ears. Then there are other types of masks like a bandana. The important thing to remember is that we want you to not expose someone else to viral particles," said Dr. Brodginski.