Geisinger's program for senior citizens expands

Geisinger's 65 Forward program for senior citizens is expanding. Check it out in this Healthwatch 16 report.

Geisinger is adding three more "65 Forward" health centers.

One is in downtown Wilkes-Barre, another is in West Hazleton, and the third is in Shamokin Dam.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the location in Kingston, where a chair yoga class was being held.

Geisinger hasn't stopped fitness classes because of COVID-19, but they have moved some outdoors.

"We were actually doing some of our classes outside in June, but now that our county is in green," said Wendi Cerra Hand, wellness coordinator. "We've been able to open the gym again, and they're happy about getting back to normal, as normal as normal is right now, right?"

To stop the spread of coronavirus, Geisinger says each patient is screened when they arrive and is required to wear a mask.