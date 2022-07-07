Healthwatch 16: Geisinger's Neighborly connects local resources with those in need

Anyone can access the site for help with food, housing, clothing, and legal resources free of charge.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Being a good neighbor is important, even more so since the start of the pandemic. Maria Welch is the Program Lead for Geisinger's Health Innovations team. She describes "Neighborly" as an online platform with social resources.

"The goal of Neighborly is to make resources accessible to those in our communities. We want to connect people with resources that are local to them, and Neighborly is a resource for people to find free or reduced-cost services in their communities," Welch said.

Geisinger sponsored the launch of NeighborlyPA.com in 2019. Anyone can access the site for help with food, housing, clothing, and legal resources.

"It's available on the internet, it's available on a cell phone and on any kind of electronic device. The best part about it is you can search privately and securely for those resources that you and your family might need," she said.

Welch said since gas and grocery prices started to rise, searches on Neighborly have gone up by about 70%.

"So we know more people are reaching out. More people are looking for those resources," Welch said.

Neighborly can be used by anyone.

"It's a totally free service. You don't need to log in. You can look for information. At any point in time, it's always kept up to date and we want to make it the easy way to find what you need when you need it."

