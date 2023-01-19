Geisinger Medical Center Muncy celebrates first anniversary — Healthwatch 16

The hospital has seen thousands of patients who are happy to receive care close to home.

MUNCY, Pa. — Debbie Fry was having routine lab work in June of 2021 when she got some of the worst news of her life: She had cancer.

Fry started treatments right away, but the 40-minute drive from Muncy to Geisinger in the Danville area was exhausting for her. On top of that, she had a complication.

"She suffered from infection in the abdomen twice, requiring everyday antibiotics for about two months," said Dr. Manmeet Ahluwalia, a hematologist oncologist at Geisinger.

Dr. Ahluwalia previously worked at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville but transferred to Geisinger Medical Center Muncy when it opened last year.

Fry came with him and was this facility's first oncology patient.

"I come for labs. I come for cat scans. I come for treatments."

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy opened in January of last year. The full-service hospital has everything from an emergency room to an operating room.

"It's not only a cancer center, it's an infusion area. So, for example, a patient who has auto-immune conditions can also come here to get their infusions. Some patients need treatment every day," Dr. Ahluwalia said.

"It's a godsend. This has been a godsend for me, my family," "Fry said.

Fry gets her cancer treatments several times a month. For her, having this facility so close by has been a game-changer.