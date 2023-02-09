Geisinger revamps comprehensive breast center

The $2.6 million dollar project started last summer and will soon be open to patients.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inside Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Plains, is the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center.

Newswatch 16 got a tour of the health system's revamped comprehensive breast center. The $2.6 million dollar project started last summer and will soon be open to patients.

"This place allows us to see a number of patients for breast cancer, but also benign disease, high-risk disease and really gives women, and some men, a dedicated space to focus on breast health," Dr. Michelle Jordan, DO, Breast Surgery.

The new space at Geisinger Henry Cancer Center allows all breast health needs to be streamlined.

"We now have rooms dedicated to our breast patients. Before it was intermixed with other clinics. Not only that, we are adjacent to our women's imaging center so patients can get better care more easily by coordinating with our breast imaging," Jacqueline Oxenberg, DO, Breast Surgery

"I think it brings full circle, multiple disciplinary care. So, if the radiologist sees something, we are available to them and we can act on something right away," explained Dr. Robin Skrine, MD, Director of Breast Surgery.

Geisinger also opened a new gift shop, called "Hydra." Inside, patients and their families can find items to make treatment a little more comfortable.

"There are a lot of breast-specific products. We have really nice gowns that have pockets for drains. A lot of patients that have breast surgery need drains and she may want a cute robe, one that looks nice and is fashionable. One that looks like a normal robe," said Rebecca Vanderveken, Nurse Care Coordinator