Free health screenings ensure Pa. hunters are ready for the woods

Hunting is a tradition for many people in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, but it can be a lot more physical than one might think.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Hunting is enjoyed by many people in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

"I've been hunting since I was 27, so a long time," Louis Sassani of Shamokin said.

While many people are excited to get back out into the woods, they may not be physically ready. That's why Geisinger held its free hunters' health screening clinic at the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

"If we're talking about moving a buck, that's a lot of energy. That energy is supplied by the heart. We want to make sure that the heart is healthy, the hunter is healthy so they can really take on this activity," Dr. George Ruiz said.

The clinic offered EKG testing along with blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol testing. An orthopedic doctor was on hand to check out hunter's joints.

"If the heart is pumping blood to the joints, the joints are going to need to move a lot during the hunt, so we want to make sure everything is checked out before folks head out into the woods," Dr. Ruiz said.

Geisinger says many people could have life-threatening medical issues while hunting. This clinic educated hunters about heart health and how to reduce their risk for heart attack and stroke. Attendees say it was a win-win.

"They do a fantastic job. This is their second year and hopefully, this year will grow bigger than last year," Stephen Minker of Coal Township said.

"It's a free screening. Why not get checked out and make sure you're healthy enough to hunt," Sassani said.