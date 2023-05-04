Advice against viruses | Healthwatch 16

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress tells us more about how to bounce back after catching a viral illness.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — From stomach bugs to the common cold, viral illnesses can strike at anytime.

"We always think about cold and flu season going from November through March, which is definitely our peak season, but it is not unusual to see these bugs all year round, even in the summer," said Dr. Susan Werner with Geisinger Family Medicine

According to Dr. Werner, adults can average two to three bugs a year. The good news is that there are ways to bounce back after catching a bug.

Dr. Werner says the best thing you can do is hydrate and rest—taking a few days off from work and pausing your workout plans.

"It allows your immune system to repair the damage done to your body on the cellular level, and it strengthens your immune system and reduces stress hormones. So it gives you the energy you need to get back to day-to-day life."

Viral infections typically run their course in seven days and can be treated at home with over-the-counter medications.

"Antibiotics are not effective against a virus, so they won't shorten the course of your illness, and it can lead to resistance down the road, making it harder to treat in the future," Dr. Werner said.

If you are sick for more than ten days, Geisinger experts suggest an appointment with your primary care doctor.

