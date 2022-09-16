Health experts expect a busy flu season

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress talked with a doctor from Geisinger who says what's happening in other countries is likely to happen here.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Flu season is just around the corner, and doctors in our region are bracing for whatever it may bring.

"This year, though, we are a little more worried than we are usually because of what we are seeing in the southern hemisphere," said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases at Geisinger.

Dr. Martin says that countries, including Australia, have more cases of the flu than they've seen in years, and the cases there are an indication of what could happen here.

"The flu season hit them much earlier than usual, about two months earlier than it normally does in the terms of the peak."

Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 85,000 cases of the flu, but doctors expect more this year as COVID measures such as masking and social distancing have eased up.

"Those kinds of things, it actually did help to impact the cases, right? In the last couple of years, we have not seen the same degree of influenza in the U.S. because of some of those measures."

Geisinger will have what it calls a Super Saturday vaccine event this weekend, followed by one in October and November.

Geisinger will offer flu shots at its locations all over our area. Some are drive-thru; others you can walk right in. Doctors suggest it's never too early to roll up your sleeve.

"Getting the flu shot isn't just about protecting yourself from the flu; it's also about protecting the people around you."

Twenty-two Geisinger community medicine clinics will host drive-through events for anyone age 3 and older. Shots will be available at:

Geisinger Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Lane)

Geisinger Philipsburg (210 Medical Center Drive)

Geisinger Bellefonte (819 E. Bishop St.)

Geisinger Lewistown (21 Geisinger Lane)

Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven (68 Spring St.)

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy (255 Route 220 Highway)

Geisinger Berwick (2200 W. Front St.)

Geisinger Medical Clinic Buckhorn (240 Mall Blvd.)

Geisinger Frackville (701 West Oak St.)

Geisinger Kulpmont (119 Nevada Drive)

Geisinger Lewisburg (250 Reitz Blvd.)

Geisinger Orwigsburg (300 Hollywood Blvd.)

Geisinger Pottsville (529 Terry Reiley Way)

Geisinger Selinsgrove (201 Roosevelt Ave.)

Geisinger Woodbine Lane (16 Woodbine Lane)

Geisinger Dallas (114 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive)

Geisinger Kingston (560 Pierce St.)

Geisinger Mountain Top (35 S. Mountain Blvd.)

Geisinger Mt. Pocono (126 Market Way)

Geisinger Pittston (42 N. Main St.)

Geisinger Mt. Pleasant (531 Mt. Pleasant Drive)

Geisinger Tunkhannock (10 Trieble Drive)

Those 65 and older can receive shots at Geisinger 65 Forward locations.

Drive-through:

Hazleton (20 Diana Lane)

Kingston (499 Wyoming Ave.)

Scranton (3 W. Olive St., Floor 1, Suite 205)

Walk-in:

Buckhorn (240 Mall Blvd., Floor 1)

Milton (5170 State Route 405 – South Gate Plaza)

Scranton (3 W Olive St., Floor 1, Suite 205)

Shamokin Dam (30 Baldwin Blvd.)

Shamokin Coal Township (9333 State Route 61, Suite 2)

State College (293 Patriot Lane – Trader Joe's Plaza)

Wilkes-Barre (41 South Main St.)

Walk-in flu shots for patients ages 6 months and older will also be available at the following CommunityCare and Geisinger Pediatrics locations:

CommunityCare Hazleton (426 Airport Road)

CommunityCare Kistler Clinic (175 S. Wilkes-Barre Blvd.)

Pediatrics:

Pottsville (529 Terry Reiley Way)

Mt. Pocono (126 Market Way)

Scranton (5 Morgan Highway, Suite 8)

Forty Fort (190 Welles St., Suite 122)

Lewisburg (55 Medical Park Drive)

Woodbine (16 Woodbine Lane)

Lock Haven (68 Spring St.)

Muncy (255 Route 220)

Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Lane)

Lewistown (21 Geisinger Lane)

Philipsburg (210 Medical Center Drive)

There's no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.



For more information on fighting flu this season, visit geisinger.org/flu.