Geisinger in new partnership with Kaiser Permanente

Geisinger will become part of Risant Health, a new nonprofit created by Kaiser.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Geisinger Health System has entered an agreement to become part of a new nonprofit health organization.

Geisinger and Kaiser Permanente announced the new partnership in a release on Wednesday.

Geisinger will become the first member of Risant Health, a new nonprofit created by Kaiser Permanente.

Officials say they hope the move will expand access to care in more communities nationwide.

A letter to Geisinger employees indicates that they will remain as Geisinger employees and day-to-day operations will remain the same.

The move still needs regulatory approval, but if all goes smoothly, Geisinger will become a part of the new organization through the acquisition.