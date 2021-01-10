Could the flu make a comeback this year?

Healthcare experts are urging everyone to get their flu vaccines in addition to their COVID-19 boosters to prevent a crush of patients at the hospital

Healthcare experts across Pennsylvania are urging people to get their flu vaccines in addition to the COVID-19 boosters in order to prevent a surge of patients at hospitals this winter.

"We don't want to forget before COVID that flu was the main reason people were hospitalized in the wintertime," said Dr. Chet Patel of Lititz Apothecary.

Inside Lititz Pharmacy I watched customer after customer coming in for a shot. From the flu to COVID19 to the booster- this place says it gives up to SIXTY shots a day! But how effective will that flu shot be this year? Read & watch at this link @fox43 https://t.co/2XRhA0jDnK pic.twitter.com/WCN9AKdFQk — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) October 2, 2021

Dr. Patel's doors were packed full of customers Friday coming in for both flu shots, boosters, and even the shingles vaccine. He said on a typical day his pharmacy can administer more than 30 flu vaccines alone. The number of total vaccines the pharmacy administers daily can reach over 60.

"We could do anywhere between 20-30 boosters a day as well so combined you add a couple shingles, etc, you could do anywhere between 60-65 shots a day," he said.

How effective is the flu shot this year? How worried are hospitals about a high flu season hitting as COVID-19 cases rise? Listen to UPMC infectious disease expert, Dr. John Goldman explain:

Some healthcare experts are concerned flu season could collide with a surge of COVID-19 cases causing a crush of patients at hospitals across PA. So how effective is that flu vaccine this year? I spoke to one UPMC infectious disease expert. Let's dive into it at 10 @fox43 #flu pic.twitter.com/TdDvRYFSW0 — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) October 2, 2021

Doctors like UPMC infectious disease specialist Dr. John Goldman are encouraging people to get both the flu vaccine and the booster when it is available. He warned a bad flu season combined with high COVID-19 cases could put a strain on hospitals. Dr. Goldman said hospitals like UPMC are already making contingency plans to prepare for the winter ahead in case of a surge.

The CDC reports that flu cases were unusually low last season likely due to health measures such as masking, social distancing, and a decrease in travel. But this season, there are are fewer safety restrictions.

"If we have flu and COVID that clearly will strain all hospitals resources," said Dr. Goldman.

Dr. Goldman believes this years flu shot will still be effective. However, he did note the last of a flu season last year may cause implications this year.