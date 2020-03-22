First COVID-19 death reported in Montgomery County

"Today, we are deeply saddened to announce the first loss of life to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. On behalf of our entire community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of this individual,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, in a release. “ While most people with COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, this loss of life underscores the urgent need for everyone to stay at home, unless absolutely necessary, to protect individuals who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, as well as our critical workforces like healthcare workers and first responders.”