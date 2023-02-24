FDA weighs making Narcan available over-the-counter

Experts say widely available Narcan can help end the stigma of addiction and help save lives.

YORK, Pa. — The Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to make Narcan available at pharmacies over-the-counter. The drug is used to help reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, which claimed the lives of over 80,000 people in 2021, according to the CDC.

At First Capital EMS in West York, a small box of Narcan can be found in every ambulance inside its garage. Chief Don Deardorff says the drug is a vital, lifesaving tool.

“[It's] not having it versus having it," said Deardorff. "It’s death versus somebody coming back and having a second chance at life.”

Deardorff says his company will respond to as many as eight to ten overdoses, depending on the week. He says several lives were saved by Narcan before paramedics arrived.

“We’ve had a couple of calls just in the past months where families had the product at home and were able to administer it before we arrived on the scene," said Deardorff.

“Having that readily available at home can really expedite saving someone’s life, rather than waiting several minutes," said Dr. Tony Pizon, chief of medical toxicology at UPMC.

Dr. Pizon added the decision would help in treating patients for addiction. A panel within the FDA has already deemed it safe to distribute Narcan over-the-counter.

“The benefits could be lifesaving when using this medication and the risks are few and far between," said Dr. Pizon.

Experts say widely available Narcan can help end the stigma of addiction and make a difference when seconds count.

“That’s all about seconds versus minutes," said Deardorff.