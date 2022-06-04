A transition to fully electric vehicles would offer major health benefits in Pa. according to new report

The report from the American Lung Association detailed several health benefits, including less asthma attacks and missed days at work due to pollution.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new report from the American Lung Association (ALA) says a nationwide transition to zero-emission vehicles would have a dramatic impact on the air quality in Pennsylvania.

Molly Pisciottano, the director of advocacy at the ALA, says the organization developed certain guidelines to measure an all-electric scenario.

“The Lung Association envisioned a scenario where 100% of new passenger vehicle sales would be electric by 2035 and where trucks, buses and other heavy duty categories would achieve 100% electric in sales by 2040," she explained.

Pisciottano said this transition would dramatically reduce pollutants that cause and exacerbate a variety of health issues such as COPD and asthma.

According to the report, this would avoid nearly 8,000 deaths and 148,000 asthma attacks in Pennsylvania. It would also help avoid up to 735,000 lost work days, while generating $86.8 billion in public health benefits in the Commonwealth.

We just released our "Zeroing in on Healthy Air” report, highlighting how the widespread transition to zero-emission vehicles and electricity could save 110,000 lives & $1.2 trillion. But only if we act now: https://t.co/O3uTXfHSEn #ZeroEmissionFuture pic.twitter.com/JknZU83mQt — AmericanLungPA (@AmericanLungPA) March 30, 2022

The Harrisburg, York and Lebanon area ranked 24th in the top 25 metro areas to benefit from a transition to zero-emission electric vehicles in the report.

“When you think about the lives saved, the attacks avoided, the work days avoided... and the public health benefits that could really be saved, it’s really exciting that that could happen in our own area," Pisciottano said. “Hopefully this message is spread to the public and lawmakers to see how much of a benefit electric, zero-emission vehicles would really provide.”

Electric vehicles are becoming more commonplace in Pennsylvania. Colton Brown, an energy program specialist at Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), says that 2021 was a record year for electric vehicle sales in the commonwealth.

Brown also mentioned that charging stations and electric vehicle infrastructure continue to expand.

“A lot of that investment is happening now and will continue to be happening at an exponentially increasing rate, especially as we get some of the funding flowing from the bipartisan infrastructure law," he said.

DEP offers rebates for Pennsylvanians who purchase electric vehicles. While there is no official statewide goal in place for the transition to electric vehicles, Brown says the transition is happening regardless.