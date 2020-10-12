Gov. Wolf poised to announce new pandemic restrictions?

Wolf has scheduled a virtual news conference for 4 p.m. in what will be his first public appearance since his own COVID-19 diagnosis.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is widely expected to announce new statewide pandemic restrictions Thursday.

Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, appear poised to tighten restrictions after weeks of exploding case numbers and sharply rising hospitalizations and deaths.