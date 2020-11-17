Will people comply with the new guidelines?

The state issued new pandemic guidelines Tuesday, insisting on more social distancing measures and quarantining as more positive cases are reported.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine first issued a statewide masking mandate on April 15. The order signed Tuesday added to that mandate, saying masks must be worn at almost all times if you are away from your home.

"I don't think people will follow it for the simple fact as people either will follow the guidelines or use their best judgment. I think, at this point, people are pretty upset that it's been going on as long as it has been going on," Jeff Whipple said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with people about the updated order. What stands out to some is that masks are now required indoors, even if you are 6 feet apart from people.

"I don't think they're going to do it. I don't think that rule will be followed because they didn't follow it when they were supposed to wear masks inside the stores before," Linda Yerger said.

Other people we spoke with feel optimistic about the new mask mandate.

"I'm for it. I think it's a good idea right now until the pandemic until they come out with a vaccine that is eventually going to be able to treat everybody," David Krakovitz said.