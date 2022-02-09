x
White House COVID-19 response team briefing

Get info on the latest efforts on fighting the pandemic at the national level.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials provided a news briefing on Wednesday, February 9.

The team gave updates on the COVID-19 response effort.

Participants included:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president,
  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
  • Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

