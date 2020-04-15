When will you get your stimulus check? IRS to launch tracking tool

Tens of millions of Americans should have the money in their accounts by Wednesday, according to the Treasury Department.

The IRS is set to launch a website that will allow Americans to track the status of the economic stimulus payment Congress approved as relief during the coronavirus pandemic. It could be up as soon as Wednesday.

More than 80 million Americans should expect to have received their stimulus payments in their bank accounts Wednesday, according to the Treasury Department. A "large majority" of eligible Americans can expect the payment within the next two weeks, the department said.

The IRS plans to activate a "Get Your Payment" web page that will allow taxpayers to check on the status of their payment, confirm how they want to be paid (direct deposit or check) and to enter their bank account information for direct deposit purposes. The IRS said the page should launch no later than Friday, but there are some reports it could be running by Wednesday.

For those who do not file taxes for various reasons, there is also a non-filers web portal to provide information to receive their payment.

The government began issuing the one-time payments this week. Most adults who earned up to $75,000 will see a $1,200 payout, while married couples who made up to $150,000 can expect to get $2,400. Parents will get payments of $500 per child. The checks will be directly deposited into bank accounts or mailed to households, depending on how you’ve filed your tax returns in the past.