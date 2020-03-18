Watch live: White House coronavirus task force gives update on response

At least one state has shut down schools for the rest of the academic year and another is talking about it.

Key updates:

The White House Coronavirus task force is giving on update on the US's virus response effort. T o view this stream with closed captioning, click here .

The confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has topped 200,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to close its border to "non-essential traffic."

President Trump is reportedly considering a plan to turn back all people who cross the border illegally from Mexico.

California's governor says school may not reopen this spring. Kansas' governor announced the closure of all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year.

Leaders of the world's top economies working to conduct a virtual meeting to plan a coordinated response.

US, Canada agree to close border to 'non-essential traffic'

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel.

President Donald Trump made that announcement Wednesday on Twitter as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump says the decision will not affect the flow of trade between the countries.

Trump writes that "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic."

Worldwide cases of new coronavirus top 200,000

Johns Hopkins University says the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering's online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 6:13 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered.

It also recorded 8,006 deaths. The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany. The countries with the most confirmed deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and France.

The majority of people who have the new coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor.

About 80% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems. Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

Honda to temporarily halt production at all auto plants for six days

Honda said it will suspend production at all of its automobile plants amid the coronavirus pandemic for several days and employees will still be paid during that time.

"As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation evolves, Honda will continue to evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary," the company said in a statement.

Trump asks lawmakers for $46B more to battle coronavirus

President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $46 billion emergency funding request to help the government fight the coronavirus.

It reverses cuts proposed just last month to the Centers for Disease Control, the front-line agency in fighting the battle. The request, delivered overnight Wednesday, would deliver more than $20 billion for the military and for veterans health care.

It would fund production of vaccines and treatments, bail out Amtrak for $500 million in revenue losses, and build 13 quarantine centers along the southern border to care for migrants in the U.S. illegally. The request is sure to get quick approval from Congress.

Eurovision Song Contest is latest virus victim

The Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled, becoming the latest victim of the coronavirus epidemic.

The 65th edition of the annual celebration of pop and often-trashy glamor was due to be held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, with the grand final being held May 16.

The European Broadcasting Union said Wednesday organizers had explored “many alternative options” to allow the contest to go ahead. But it said uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions put in place by many governments had made it “impossible to continue with the live event as planned.”

It said the European Broadcasting Union, the city of Rotterdam and others “will continue a conversation regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.”

Europe has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

IKEA shuttering US stores for the time being amid virus outbreak

IKEA announced Wednesday it will temporarily close US stores to the public starting March 18. Shoppers will still be able to order via IKEA-USA.com. In a statement on the company's website the retailer writes, "unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. This is the most responsible way IKEA can continue to care for our co-workers and our customers."

IKEA employs at least 18,000 people and while the company wasn't specific about pay during store closures it writes, "IKEA will continue to support co-workers through its comprehensive benefits package and paid leave policy."

White House postpones Spain state visit, cites coronavirus

The White House is postponing an upcoming state visit by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit had been announced for April 21 and was to include a lavish, black-tie state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham cited the coronavirus in announcing the postponement on Wednesday.

Spain is currently on lockdown as it struggles to contain the spread of the virus. In the U.S., Trump has asked Americans to hunker down for about two weeks in an effort to slow the spread.

Iran reports another spike in coronavirus with 147 deaths

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a nearly 15% spike that raises the death toll to 1,135 people amid 17,361 infections in the country.

That is the biggest 24-hour rise in deaths yet recorded by Iran's Health Ministry since the virus first appeared in Iran in mid-February. The deputy health minister gave the figures at a televised news conference on Wednesday.

The death toll’s continued sharp increase worries experts that the outbreak in the Islamic Republic is far from being contained. Meanwhile, Friday will mark the Persian New Year, Nowruz, raising fears of people traveling and further spreading the virus.

Russia canceling school for 3 weeks

Russian authorities are closing all of the country's schools for three weeks starting next Monday.

Russian education officials said Wednesday it would be an extended spring break with the opportunity to continue studies remotely.

Russia has so far reported 114 confirmed cases of the new virus. The country's government has taken vast measures to prevent the disease from spreading, including closing the borders to foreigners starting from Wednesday and ordering coronavirus testing for everyone who returned from European countries in the last 14 days.

World's top economic leaders plan to meet

The leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies are trying to organize a virtual meeting next week to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, which currently leads the G-20 presidency, said it is communicating with countries to convene the virtual meeting of leaders.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has come under criticism by some officials around the world, including members of the U.S. Congress, over its moves to ramp up oil production to more than 11 million barrels a day after an agreement with major oil producer Russia fell apart. The Saudi decision to flood the market sent oil prices plummeting below $30 a barrel at a time when markets around the world are also plunging.

South Korean city sees possible spike

The mayor of the South Korean city worst-hit by the coronavirus says 87 new cases have been discovered from local nursing hospitals, raising concerns about a possible spike in infections after they waned over the past week.

Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said Wednesday that 74 of the cases came from a single hospital and that the 57 patients who were infected would be transferred to other facilities for treatment.

South Korean officials have struggled to stem infections at hospitals, nursing homes, disability institutions and other live-in facilities, which critics say have been poorly regulated for years.

Israeli government warns of fatalities as virus numbers rise



Israel's health ministry has diagnosed 90 more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the country's number of positive cases to 427 and sparking fears of a further outbreak. This comes a day after authorities issued a new series of guidelines that put the country in near-shutdown mode.

Israel has had no fatalities but with 15 patients in moderate to serious conditions and the number of those infected exponentially rising in recent days.

Kyrgyzstan confirms first cases

Kyrgyzstan has reported its first three cases of the new coronavirus.

Kyrgyz health officials said Wednesday that the three men diagnosed with the virus returned from Saudi Arabia recently.

The infected men, along with 90 people who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the same flight, are in isolation. Kyrgyz authorities are working to establish who else the men were in contact with.

California governor: Most schools won't reopen this spring

California's governor says few if any of the state's schools will reopen before summer break.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday provided a stark assessment of the spreading coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm hospitals and drain the state’s spending reserves.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday the closure of all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year. She is calling her state's education department to come up with an education plan for students during this time.

Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico



The Trump administration is considering a plan to turn back all people who cross the border illegally from Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two administration officials told the Associated Press Tuesday that the president has the power to take such action during a pandemic like the coronavirus outbreak but is still considering whether to do so.

An advocacy group says “the administration is using the pandemic as a pretext to advance its long-term goal of curtailing asylum rights for people fleeing persecution.”

Nevada governor shutters gambling, dining to halt virus

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

He's also telling restaurants to close their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery.

First NHL player tests positive

An unidentified NHL player has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation.

Ottawa is notifying those who came in contact with the player and have told other members of the team to monitor their health and seek advice from the medical staff.

Hawaii urges travelers to postpone vacations

Hawaii's governor is encouraging travelers to postpone their island vacations for at least the next 30 days as the state tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.