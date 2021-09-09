Penn State University Park faculty and staff under vaccine mandate

All full-time and part-time faculty and staff at the campus in Centre County must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — All Penn State faculty and staff at the University Park campus in Centre County must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, according to a release from the university.

University officials said that because Penn State has so many federal grants and contracts, the school falls under Pres. Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.

The vaccine requirement applies to all Penn State University Park employees, including full-time and part-time faculty, staff, and technical service workers, even if they are working remotely. This requirement also applies to graduate and undergraduate students supported on wage payroll, as well as all students supported on graduate assistantships at University Park.