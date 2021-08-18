COVID-19 boosters: Area doctor weighs in on hot topic

To boost or not to boost – there's a lot of debate right now about getting a booster COVID-19 vaccine. A local doctor weighs in on the hot topic.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Just last week, the FDA approved boosters for some people with weakened immune systems, and this week comes discussions about most Americans perhaps getting them in the coming months.

Some experts say there is not a lot of research on the topic yet.

“There’s not enough data out there, and that’s the problem with what’s been done over the last year, or so the issue with this virus is that it’s just so infectious," said Dr. Michael Marvin, a Geisinger transplant specialist.

Many are concerned about coronavirus cases and variants and want to make sure they are as protected as possible.

Medical experts say there are some findings that getting another COVID-19 vaccine—a third shot for many or a booster—may help further protect people, particularly those battling certain health issues like those who have had organ transplants.

"There have been some small studies, particularly in transplant patients, that have shown roughly 50 percent develop an antibody in the first two doses, roughly half develop in the third dose.”

Dr. Marvin said people who are concerned should certainly continue to be careful, wear a mask, and social distance.