Vaccine clinic at Penn State reopening

The Department of Health announced Wednesday that the clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State's University Park campus in Centre County will resume operations as scheduled on Thursday, April 29, offering both the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment online or by calling 1-844-545-3450. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome.

The clinic is open to everyone, regardless of county of residence.

Dates and hours of operation at the clinic are: