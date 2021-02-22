Vaccine appointments affected by winter weather

Some people with COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled are finding their appointments being pushed back.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Geisinger is currently vaccinating more than 2,000 people a day for COVID-19. This is happening seven days a week across four locations. It takes up a lot of time.

"When we do have a disruption, it does have a significant impact," said Allison Hess, Geisinger's vice president of health services.

With the recent winter weather in parts of our area, Geisinger has had to cancel appointments several times over the last few weeks. Since most days are already filled with vaccination appointments, employees are coming in early and staying late to fit everyone in.

"The teams have been very flexible doing whatever they need to do. In some cases, we have some days that maybe had a little bit lower volume and were able to put some in on those days. We also have some cancelations," Hess said.

Hess says vaccine supplies have been low because weather is interfering with delivery.

"The teams have worked really nonstop and have been heads down to figure out how we can smooth that out over the next few weeks. We think we will be able to remedy that over a two-week period," Hess said.

Geisinger is not currently making new vaccination appointments. The health system is working to get people in for their second doses.

"We're working to continue to smooth all of this out, and once that does, and we work on the stable supply moving forward, we're certainly looking forward to extending new appointments," Hess said.