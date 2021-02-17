Here's how you can get a free ride to your vaccination

Some are concerned about how they will get to and from their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us one way to get a ride.

Rabbittransit buses are frequently seen all over central Pennsylvania. The public transportation company provides service for five counties in our area —Montour, Snyder, Union, Columbia, and Northumberland.

"If you're a resident of one of those five counties, all you need to do is call the 800 number and we will come pick you up and take you to your appointment," said Richard Farr, Rabbittransit executive director.

Farr says people are having a hard time finding transportation to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Rabbittransit is now offering free rides to and from vaccine appointments for anyone in the counties it serves.

"We really felt compelled to make sure that individuals have a means to get their vaccine. we don't want transportation to be a barrier."

Residents must call 800-632-9063 the day before their vaccination appointment to reserve their free ride.

"We had eight phone calls from individuals who had never ridden with us before and who needed transportation to their vaccine. I have to tell you, that makes me feel good."

Farr says the goal is to help people get the vaccine.

"The fastest way to get there is to get a vaccine, so we just want to make sure we can help people get back to normal and be safe and so we're excited to be part of that."