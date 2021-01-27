UPMC: COVID-19 conditions improving in central Pennsylvania

A UPMC doctor says that their hospitalization numbers have dropped almost 50 percent in the last two weeks.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hospitalizations at UPMC Susquehanna are significantly down according to Dr. Rutul Dalal, a specialist in infectious diseases.

In November and December, the hospital had a daily average of 80 COVID-19 inpatients.

"Over the last two weeks now our numbers have dropped by almost 50% compared to where we were and to give you a running average we are anywhere between 30 and 35 patients," Dr. Dalal said.

However, the rate of positive coronavirus cases is still pretty high according to medical professionals.

"The positive rate is still upwards of 60% in the community but like everybody who tends to be positive does not end up in the hospital," Dr. Dalal explained.

The health care system also provided an update on when vaccinations will become available to the extended 1A group.

"Well what we know from local leadership over here is probably by next week we should be in a better position because we are anticipating a few trays of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines coming our way," added Dr. Dalal.

Dr. Dalal spoke about the British strain of COVID-19 that was recently discovered in the Harrisburg area. He says this strain is potentially more contagious but believes the vaccine will still help.

"Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are going to be able to fight against the British strain," said Dr. Dalal.

Dr. Dalal asked that people continue to still take precautions once they do get the vaccine, he says that it is possible to still spread the virus asymptomatically even if you have been vaccinated.