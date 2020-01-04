Update: COVID-19 in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, April 1

More than 900 new cases of coronavirus infections reported in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 5,805 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Wednesday, April 1.

There were 962 new cases reported in 60 counties and the number of deaths listed is now 74.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide a briefing at 3 p.m. Watch live on WNEP-TV and wnep.com

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.