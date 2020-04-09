Unemployed Pennsylvanians may soon receive an extra $300 per week

Some much needed financial help is on the way for unemployed Pennsylvanians.

Some much needed financial help is on the way for unemployed Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvania will get nearly $1.5 billion to provide an extra $300 per week to eligible unemployed workers through the temporary federal Lost Wages Assistance program, according to Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.

"L&I is working as quickly as possible to evaluate what it will take to implement this program and begin paying the $300 weekly supplement in Pennsylvania," said Secretary Oleksiak.

To qualify for the extra $300, the program requires that eligible individuals must receive at least $100 per week in benefits from:

Regular Unemployment Compensation (UC);

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC);

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);

Extended Benefits (EB);

Short-Time Compensation (STC) or Shared Work; and

Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA).

Individuals must also self-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Payments will be made to eligible claimants retroactively from August 1, 2020.