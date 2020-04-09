x
Unemployed Pennsylvanians may soon receive an extra $300 per week

Some much needed financial help is on the way for unemployed Pennsylvanians.
Pennsylvania will get nearly $1.5 billion to provide an extra $300 per week to eligible unemployed workers through the temporary federal Lost Wages Assistance program, according to Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.

"L&I is working as quickly as possible to evaluate what it will take to implement this program and begin paying the $300 weekly supplement in Pennsylvania," said Secretary Oleksiak. 

To qualify for the extra $300, the program requires that eligible individuals must receive at least $100 per week in benefits from:

  • Regular Unemployment Compensation (UC);
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC);
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);
  • Extended Benefits (EB);
  • Short-Time Compensation (STC) or Shared Work; and
  • Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA). 

Individuals must also self-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Payments will be made to eligible claimants retroactively from August 1, 2020.

The grant will provide the extra $300 weekly payment until the FEMA funding is exhausted, the federal government enacts a new law, or extends the recently ended Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. LWA will run for a minimum of three weeks and will end no later than December 27, 2020.