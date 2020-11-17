Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of states the Department of Health recommends a 14-day quarantine for after returning

It is also important to remember that COVID Alert PA works in Pennsylvania and a number of other states, including Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from November 16.

The Department of Health says if you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Health officials also say if you are also visiting Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. Health officials also say that individuals from these states do not travel to Pennsylvania and also have several neighboring states that meet the travel advisory criteria.

The Department of Health says given the interconnected nature of Pennsylvania to neighboring states and the region and mode of transport between these states, a recommendation of quarantine for these states is not practically viable. That said, the department highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

It is also important to remember that COVID Alert PA works in Pennsylvania and a number of other states, including Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Washington D.C., Wyoming, and some parts of California. Download COVID Alert PA now.

Questions about travel and quarantine? Read the travel recommendations frequently asked questions.

COVID Alert PA

Did you download the FREE COVID Alert PA app 📱 yet? Help us 🛑 #StopTheSpread 🛑 of #COVID19 in Pennsylvania by adding your phone to the fight: https://t.co/KhLY76UifZ pic.twitter.com/sHVRRhUiM8 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) September 23, 2020

COVID Alert PA is a free and voluntary mobile app developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in partnership with NearForm, University of Pennsylvania and MIT Lincoln Laboratory using Apple and Google's Exposure Notification System. The app's features include an interactive COVID-19 symptom check-in, alerts for potential exposures to the virus, updates on the latest public health data about COVID-19 in PA and public health guidance for what to do if you have a potential exposure to COVID-19. The app is designed to ensure privacy of the user. It does not use GPS, location services or any movement or geographical information. It will never collect, transmit or store personal information. It is completely anonymous.

COVID Alert PA works in Pennsylvania, and when you travel to other locations in the United States including Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Washington D.C., Wyoming, and some parts of California. Download COVID Alert PA now.

Department of State COVID-19 Travel Information

The Department of State advises all U.S. citizens to read the country-specific Travel Advisories and U.S. Embassy COVID pages for updates on the impact of COVID-19 worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect countries differently. Challenges to any international travel at this time may include mandatory quarantines, travel restrictions, and closed borders. Foreign governments may implement restrictions with little notice, even in destinations that were previously low risk. If you choose to travel internationally, your trip may be severely disrupted, and it may be difficult to arrange travel back to the United States.

View more traveler information from the Department of State.

CDC COVID-19 Travel Information

Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

You can get COVID-19 during your travels. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others. You and your travel companions (including children) may spread COVID-19 to other people including your family, friends, and community for 14 days after you were exposed to the virus.

Don't travel if you are sick or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Don't travel with someone who is sick.

Before you travel, consider the following:

Is COVID-19 spreading at your destination?

The more cases at your destination, the more likely you are to get infected during travel and spread the virus to others when you return.

COVID-19 spreading The more cases at your destination, the more likely you are to get infected during travel and spread the virus to others when you return. Do you live with someone who might be more likely to get very ill from COVID-19 ?

If you get infected while traveling, you can spread the virus to loved ones when you return, even if you don't have symptoms.

If you get infected while traveling, you can spread the virus to loved ones when you return, even if you don't have symptoms. Are you more likely to get very ill from COVID-19 ?

Anyone can get very ill from the virus that causes COVID-19, but older adults and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Anyone can get very ill from the virus that causes COVID-19, but older adults and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Does your destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers?

Some state, local, and territorial governments have requirements, such as requiring people to wear masks and requiring those who recently traveled to stay home for up to 14 days. Check state and local public health websites for information before you travel. If you are traveling internationally, check the country's Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health or the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information page for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine.

During your trip, take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in public settings.

Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from anyone who is not from your household.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.