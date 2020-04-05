Timeline for reopening state parks

The calendar for facilities reopening has been updated.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is providing more information on the reopening of facilities at state parks.

State park trails and outdoor areas have been open throughout the coronavirus shut down but restrooms, playgrounds, and other facilities have been closed.

At least one restroom in all state park day-use areas will open May 8.

Campgrounds and facilities in the yellow counties only will reopen May 15, and cabins will be available on June 12.

Swimming beaches are closed until June 6.

It hasn't been determined when and how swimming pools will open.