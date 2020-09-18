x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing sites coming to Centre, Columbia Counties

The sites will be open 12 hours a day beginning next Friday.
Credit: WNEP

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is setting up testing clinics next week in Columbia and Centre Counties due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases there.

The schedule for testing in both counties is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on:

  • Friday, September 25;
  • Saturday, September 26;
  • Tuesday, September 29;
  • Wednesday, September 30;
  • Thursday, October 1;
  • Friday, October 2; And
  • Saturday, October 3.

The address for Centre County testing is:
Nittany Mall,
2633 E. College Avenue,
State College, PA, 16801.

The address for Columbia County testing is:
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds,
W. Fort McClure Blvd.,
Bloomsburg, PA, 17815.