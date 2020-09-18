Coronavirus testing sites coming to Centre, Columbia Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is setting up testing clinics next week in Columbia and Centre Counties due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases there.
The schedule for testing in both counties is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on:
- Friday, September 25;
- Saturday, September 26;
- Tuesday, September 29;
- Wednesday, September 30;
- Thursday, October 1;
- Friday, October 2; And
- Saturday, October 3.
The address for Centre County testing is:
Nittany Mall,
2633 E. College Avenue,
State College, PA, 16801.
The address for Columbia County testing is:
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds,
W. Fort McClure Blvd.,
Bloomsburg, PA, 17815.